Jai Hind Synth Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 6.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2020 down 6.07% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 85.26% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Jai Hind Synth EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2019.

Jai Hind Synth shares closed at 2.70 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given -5.59% returns over the last 6 months