you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jai Corp Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 121.92 crore, down 16.42% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jai Corp are:

Net Sales at Rs 121.92 crore in March 2020 down 16.42% from Rs. 145.88 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2020 up 204.53% from Rs. 3.75 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.60 crore in March 2020 down 30.11% from Rs. 22.32 crore in March 2019.

Jai Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2019.

Jai Corp shares closed at 85.10 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -3.90% returns over the last 6 months and -19.45% over the last 12 months.

Jai Corp
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations121.92128.85145.88
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations121.92128.85145.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials73.4989.2197.04
Purchase of Traded Goods0.090.020.55
Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.74-2.66-0.19
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.6512.7812.99
Depreciation3.233.523.66
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses14.1016.6818.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.629.3013.27
Other Income1.751.365.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.3710.6618.66
Interest4.855.388.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.525.2810.35
Exceptional Items-----10.08
P/L Before Tax7.525.280.27
Tax3.602.094.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.923.19-3.75
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.923.19-3.75
Equity Share Capital17.8517.8517.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.220.18-0.21
Diluted EPS0.220.18-0.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.220.18-0.21
Diluted EPS0.220.18-0.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jun 30, 2020 02:00 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Jai Corp #Results #Steel - GP & GC Sheets

