Jai Corp Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 145.88 crore, down 2.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 145.88 crore in March 2019 down 2.15% from Rs. 149.08 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.75 crore in March 2019 down 133.57% from Rs. 11.17 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.32 crore in March 2019 down 21.63% from Rs. 28.48 crore in March 2018.

Jai Corp shares closed at 116.55 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 9.39% returns over the last 6 months and -10.96% over the last 12 months.