Jai Corp Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 145.88 crore, down 2.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jai Corp are:
Net Sales at Rs 145.88 crore in March 2019 down 2.15% from Rs. 149.08 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.75 crore in March 2019 down 133.57% from Rs. 11.17 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.32 crore in March 2019 down 21.63% from Rs. 28.48 crore in March 2018.
Jai Corp shares closed at 116.55 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 9.39% returns over the last 6 months and -10.96% over the last 12 months.
|
|Jai Corp
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|145.88
|149.95
|149.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|145.88
|149.95
|149.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|97.04
|102.57
|102.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.55
|0.01
|0.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.19
|2.65
|-6.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.99
|12.55
|11.88
|Depreciation
|3.66
|3.64
|3.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.56
|14.69
|17.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.27
|13.84
|20.27
|Other Income
|5.39
|2.88
|4.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.66
|16.72
|24.84
|Interest
|8.31
|8.53
|8.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10.35
|8.19
|16.47
|Exceptional Items
|-10.08
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.27
|8.19
|16.47
|Tax
|4.02
|4.53
|5.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.75
|3.66
|11.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.75
|3.66
|11.17
|Equity Share Capital
|17.85
|17.85
|17.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|0.21
|0.63
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|0.21
|0.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|0.21
|0.63
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|0.21
|0.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited