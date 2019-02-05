Jai Corp Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 149.95 crore, up 2.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 149.95 crore in December 2018 up 2.17% from Rs. 146.77 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.66 crore in December 2018 down 19.91% from Rs. 4.57 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.36 crore in December 2018 down 7.16% from Rs. 21.93 crore in December 2017.

Jai Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.26 in December 2017.

Jai Corp shares closed at 97.25 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given 24.76% returns over the last 6 months and 43.97% over the last 12 months.