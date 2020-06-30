Jai Corp Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 122.67 crore, down 17.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 122.67 crore in March 2020 down 17.39% from Rs. 148.49 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.73 crore in March 2020 up 102.11% from Rs. 129.15 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.28 crore in March 2020 down 26.73% from Rs. 22.22 crore in March 2019.

Jai Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2020 from Rs. 7.24 in March 2019.

Jai Corp shares closed at 85.10 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -3.90% returns over the last 6 months and -19.45% over the last 12 months.