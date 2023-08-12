Jai Corp Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 115.55 crore, down 40.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 115.55 crore in June 2023 down 40.62% from Rs. 194.61 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.53 crore in June 2023 down 61.03% from Rs. 14.19 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.22 crore in June 2023 down 41.92% from Rs. 22.76 crore in June 2022.

Jai Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.80 in June 2022.

Jai Corp shares closed at 185.55 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 44.40% returns over the last 6 months and 50.61% over the last 12 months.