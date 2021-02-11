Jai Corp Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 117.91 crore, down 13.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.91 crore in December 2020 down 13.26% from Rs. 135.93 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.13 crore in December 2020 up 7826.37% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.23 crore in December 2020 up 630.79% from Rs. 14.81 crore in December 2019.

Jai Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 4.04 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2019.

Jai Corp shares closed at 89.45 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given -2.08% returns over the last 6 months and -19.38% over the last 12 months.