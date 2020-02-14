Jai Corp Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 135.93 crore, down 11.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 135.93 crore in December 2019 down 11.29% from Rs. 153.23 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2019 down 65.53% from Rs. 2.64 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.81 crore in December 2019 down 30.44% from Rs. 21.29 crore in December 2018.

Jai Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

Jai Corp shares closed at 107.75 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 35.53% returns over the last 6 months and 24.71% over the last 12 months.