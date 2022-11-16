 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Jai Balaji Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,369.38 crore, up 30.47% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jai Balaji Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,369.38 crore in September 2022 up 30.47% from Rs. 1,049.59 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.18 crore in September 2022 up 200.22% from Rs. 7.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.45 crore in September 2022 up 25.79% from Rs. 53.62 crore in September 2021.

Jai Balaji Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.74 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.64 in September 2021.

Jai Balaji Ind shares closed at 42.10 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.64% returns over the last 6 months and -31.21% over the last 12 months.

Jai Balaji Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,369.38 1,494.73 1,049.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,369.38 1,494.73 1,049.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,000.52 1,073.56 761.49
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.95 4.33 3.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.45 -26.44 -2.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 31.71 29.87 26.52
Depreciation 24.52 23.82 22.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 267.83 353.88 208.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.30 35.71 30.02
Other Income 4.63 7.18 0.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.93 42.89 30.85
Interest 21.75 21.07 23.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.18 21.82 7.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.18 21.82 7.06
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.18 21.82 7.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.18 21.82 7.06
Equity Share Capital 127.95 110.45 110.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.74 1.98 0.64
Diluted EPS 0.85 1.95 0.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.74 1.98 0.64
Diluted EPS 0.85 1.95 0.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Jai Balaji Ind #Jai Balaji Industries #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron
first published: Nov 16, 2022 10:22 am