    Jai Balaji Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,369.38 crore, up 30.47% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jai Balaji Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,369.38 crore in September 2022 up 30.47% from Rs. 1,049.59 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.18 crore in September 2022 up 200.22% from Rs. 7.06 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.45 crore in September 2022 up 25.79% from Rs. 53.62 crore in September 2021.

    Jai Balaji Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.74 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.64 in September 2021.

    Jai Balaji Ind shares closed at 42.10 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.64% returns over the last 6 months and -31.21% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,369.381,494.731,049.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,369.381,494.731,049.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,000.521,073.56761.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.954.333.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.45-26.44-2.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.7129.8726.52
    Depreciation24.5223.8222.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses267.83353.88208.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.3035.7130.02
    Other Income4.637.180.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.9342.8930.85
    Interest21.7521.0723.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.1821.827.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.1821.827.06
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.1821.827.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.1821.827.06
    Equity Share Capital127.95110.45110.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.741.980.64
    Diluted EPS0.851.950.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.741.980.64
    Diluted EPS0.851.950.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

