Jai Balaji Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,724.01 crore, up 29.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,724.01 crore in March 2023 up 29.1% from Rs. 1,335.40 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.08 crore in March 2023 down 297.37% from Rs. 6.63 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.68 crore in March 2023 up 44.8% from Rs. 58.48 crore in March 2022.

Jai Balaji Ind shares closed at 84.50 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 106.35% returns over the last 6 months and 78.08% over the last 12 months.