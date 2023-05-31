Jai Balaji Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,724.01 crore, up 29.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jai Balaji Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,724.01 crore in March 2023 up 29.1% from Rs. 1,335.40 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.08 crore in March 2023 down 297.37% from Rs. 6.63 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.68 crore in March 2023 up 44.8% from Rs. 58.48 crore in March 2022.
Jai Balaji Ind shares closed at 84.50 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 106.35% returns over the last 6 months and 78.08% over the last 12 months.
|Jai Balaji Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,724.01
|1,536.95
|1,335.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,724.01
|1,536.95
|1,335.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,108.57
|1,121.32
|953.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|23.18
|7.59
|4.94
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|22.47
|-42.04
|-7.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|37.21
|32.84
|28.78
|Depreciation
|24.53
|25.05
|23.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|469.13
|346.83
|318.96
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|38.92
|45.35
|14.20
|Other Income
|21.23
|2.45
|21.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|60.15
|47.80
|35.22
|Interest
|26.13
|19.89
|28.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|34.02
|27.91
|6.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|34.02
|27.91
|6.63
|Tax
|47.10
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.08
|27.91
|6.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.08
|27.91
|6.63
|Equity Share Capital
|145.45
|145.45
|110.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.26
|2.03
|0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-0.73
|1.58
|0.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.26
|2.03
|0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-0.73
|1.58
|0.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited