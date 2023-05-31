English
    Jai Balaji Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,724.01 crore, up 29.1% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jai Balaji Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,724.01 crore in March 2023 up 29.1% from Rs. 1,335.40 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.08 crore in March 2023 down 297.37% from Rs. 6.63 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.68 crore in March 2023 up 44.8% from Rs. 58.48 crore in March 2022.

    Jai Balaji Ind shares closed at 84.50 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 106.35% returns over the last 6 months and 78.08% over the last 12 months.

    Jai Balaji Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,724.011,536.951,335.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,724.011,536.951,335.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,108.571,121.32953.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods23.187.594.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks22.47-42.04-7.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost37.2132.8428.78
    Depreciation24.5325.0523.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses469.13346.83318.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.9245.3514.20
    Other Income21.232.4521.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.1547.8035.22
    Interest26.1319.8928.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.0227.916.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax34.0227.916.63
    Tax47.10----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-13.0827.916.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-13.0827.916.63
    Equity Share Capital145.45145.45110.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.262.030.60
    Diluted EPS-0.731.580.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.262.030.60
    Diluted EPS-0.731.580.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Jai Balaji Ind #Jai Balaji Industries #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron
    first published: May 31, 2023 11:00 am