Jai Balaji Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,482.56 crore, down 0.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jai Balaji Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,482.56 crore in June 2023 down 0.81% from Rs. 1,494.73 crore in June 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 170.43 crore in June 2023 up 681.17% from Rs. 21.82 crore in June 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 213.01 crore in June 2023 up 219.31% from Rs. 66.71 crore in June 2022.
Jai Balaji Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 11.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.98 in June 2022.
Jai Balaji Ind shares closed at 222.30 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 312.81% returns over the last 6 months and 390.19% over the last 12 months.
|Jai Balaji Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'23
|Mar'23
|Jun'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,482.56
|1,724.01
|1,494.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,482.56
|1,724.01
|1,494.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|971.66
|1,108.57
|1,073.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.56
|23.18
|4.33
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.86
|22.47
|-26.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|36.99
|37.21
|29.87
|Depreciation
|21.39
|24.53
|23.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|265.05
|469.13
|353.88
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|183.79
|38.92
|35.71
|Other Income
|7.82
|21.23
|7.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|191.62
|60.15
|42.89
|Interest
|21.18
|26.13
|21.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|170.43
|34.02
|21.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|170.43
|34.02
|21.82
|Tax
|--
|47.10
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|170.43
|-13.08
|21.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|170.43
|-13.08
|21.82
|Equity Share Capital
|155.45
|145.45
|110.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.34
|-1.26
|1.98
|Diluted EPS
|9.61
|-0.73
|1.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.34
|-1.26
|1.98
|Diluted EPS
|9.61
|-0.73
|1.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
