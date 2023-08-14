English
    Jai Balaji Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,482.56 crore, down 0.81% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jai Balaji Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,482.56 crore in June 2023 down 0.81% from Rs. 1,494.73 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 170.43 crore in June 2023 up 681.17% from Rs. 21.82 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 213.01 crore in June 2023 up 219.31% from Rs. 66.71 crore in June 2022.

    Jai Balaji Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 11.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.98 in June 2022.

    Jai Balaji Ind shares closed at 222.30 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 312.81% returns over the last 6 months and 390.19% over the last 12 months.

    Jai Balaji Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,482.561,724.011,494.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,482.561,724.011,494.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials971.661,108.571,073.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.5623.184.33
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.8622.47-26.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost36.9937.2129.87
    Depreciation21.3924.5323.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses265.05469.13353.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax183.7938.9235.71
    Other Income7.8221.237.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax191.6260.1542.89
    Interest21.1826.1321.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax170.4334.0221.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax170.4334.0221.82
    Tax--47.10--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities170.43-13.0821.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period170.43-13.0821.82
    Equity Share Capital155.45145.45110.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.34-1.261.98
    Diluted EPS9.61-0.731.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.34-1.261.98
    Diluted EPS9.61-0.731.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Jai Balaji Ind #Jai Balaji Industries #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:00 pm

