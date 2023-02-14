Jai Balaji Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,536.95 crore, up 20.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,536.95 crore in December 2022 up 20.11% from Rs. 1,279.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.91 crore in December 2022 up 134.81% from Rs. 11.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.85 crore in December 2022 up 23.31% from Rs. 59.08 crore in December 2021.