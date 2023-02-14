 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jai Balaji Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,536.95 crore, up 20.11% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jai Balaji Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,536.95 crore in December 2022 up 20.11% from Rs. 1,279.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.91 crore in December 2022 up 134.81% from Rs. 11.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.85 crore in December 2022 up 23.31% from Rs. 59.08 crore in December 2021.

Jai Balaji Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,536.95 1,369.38 1,279.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,536.95 1,369.38 1,279.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,121.32 1,000.52 884.85
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.59 10.95 1.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -42.04 -4.45 22.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.84 31.71 27.50
Depreciation 25.05 24.52 22.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 346.83 267.83 291.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.35 38.30 28.73
Other Income 2.45 4.63 7.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.80 42.93 36.24
Interest 19.89 21.75 24.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.91 21.18 11.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.91 21.18 11.89
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.91 21.18 11.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.91 21.18 11.89
Equity Share Capital 145.45 127.95 110.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.03 1.74 1.08
Diluted EPS 1.58 0.85 1.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.03 1.74 1.08
Diluted EPS 1.58 0.85 1.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited