Jai Balaji Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,536.95 crore, up 20.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,536.95 crore in December 2022 up 20.11% from Rs. 1,279.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.91 crore in December 2022 up 134.81% from Rs. 11.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.85 crore in December 2022 up 23.31% from Rs. 59.08 crore in December 2021.

Jai Balaji Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.08 in December 2021.

Jai Balaji Ind shares closed at 53.85 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.70% returns over the last 6 months and 9.90% over the last 12 months.