English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jai Balaji Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,536.95 crore, up 20.11% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jai Balaji Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,536.95 crore in December 2022 up 20.11% from Rs. 1,279.59 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.91 crore in December 2022 up 134.81% from Rs. 11.89 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.85 crore in December 2022 up 23.31% from Rs. 59.08 crore in December 2021.

    Jai Balaji Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.08 in December 2021.

    Jai Balaji Ind shares closed at 53.85 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.70% returns over the last 6 months and 9.90% over the last 12 months.

    Jai Balaji Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,536.951,369.381,279.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,536.951,369.381,279.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,121.321,000.52884.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.5910.951.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-42.04-4.4522.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.8431.7127.50
    Depreciation25.0524.5222.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses346.83267.83291.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.3538.3028.73
    Other Income2.454.637.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.8042.9336.24
    Interest19.8921.7524.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.9121.1811.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.9121.1811.89
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.9121.1811.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.9121.1811.89
    Equity Share Capital145.45127.95110.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.031.741.08
    Diluted EPS1.580.851.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.031.741.08
    Diluted EPS1.580.851.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Jai Balaji Ind #Jai Balaji Industries #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:22 am