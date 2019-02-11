Jai Balaji Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 773.78 crore, up 33.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 773.78 crore in December 2018 up 33.62% from Rs. 579.08 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2018 up 100.56% from Rs. 68.44 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.10 crore in December 2018 up 217.75% from Rs. 29.81 crore in December 2017.

Jai Balaji Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2018 from Rs. 7.41 in December 2017.

Jai Balaji Ind shares closed at 14.75 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 68.57% returns over the last 6 months and 0.34% over the last 12 months.