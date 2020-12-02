Jai Balaji Ind Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 679.74 crore, up 5.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 679.74 crore in September 2020 up 5.17% from Rs. 646.31 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.48 crore in September 2020 up 29.33% from Rs. 31.81 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.55 crore in September 2020 up 14.6% from Rs. 20.55 crore in September 2019.

Jai Balaji Ind shares closed at 21.30 on December 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 18.33% returns over the last 6 months and -10.88% over the last 12 months.