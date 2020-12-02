Jai Balaji Ind Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 679.74 crore, up 5.17% Y-o-Y
Dec 2, 2020 / 10:13 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jai Balaji Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 679.74 crore in September 2020 up 5.17% from Rs. 646.31 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.48 crore in September 2020 up 29.33% from Rs. 31.81 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.55 crore in September 2020 up 14.6% from Rs. 20.55 crore in September 2019.
Jai Balaji Ind shares closed at 21.30 on December 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 18.33% returns over the last 6 months and -10.88% over the last 12 months.
|Jai Balaji Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|679.74
|315.84
|646.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|679.74
|315.84
|646.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|475.35
|282.18
|493.78
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.53
|1.76
|4.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.72
|-13.48
|-4.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.78
|16.96
|22.65
|Depreciation
|23.87
|23.83
|24.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|139.34
|69.86
|132.57
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.84
|-65.27
|-27.45
|Other Income
|0.52
|0.72
|23.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.32
|-64.56
|-3.83
|Interest
|22.16
|22.19
|27.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-22.48
|-86.75
|-31.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-22.48
|-86.75
|-31.81
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-22.48
|-86.75
|-31.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-22.48
|-86.75
|-31.81
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-22.48
|-86.75
|-31.81
|Equity Share Capital
|110.45
|110.45
|96.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.04
|-7.85
|-3.30
|Diluted EPS
|-2.04
|-7.85
|-3.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.04
|-7.85
|-3.30
|Diluted EPS
|-2.04
|-7.85
|-3.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited