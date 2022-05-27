 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jai Balaji Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,335.40 crore, up 34.09% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 07:00 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jai Balaji Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,335.40 crore in March 2022 up 34.09% from Rs. 995.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.62 crore in March 2022 down 66.28% from Rs. 19.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.48 crore in March 2022 down 7.61% from Rs. 63.30 crore in March 2021.

Jai Balaji Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.60 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.78 in March 2021.

Jai Balaji Ind shares closed at 46.15 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.59% returns over the last 6 months and 0.22% over the last 12 months.

Jai Balaji Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,335.40 1,279.59 995.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,335.40 1,279.59 995.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 953.12 884.85 755.78
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.94 1.23 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.87 22.89 -19.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.78 27.50 25.71
Depreciation 23.26 22.84 22.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 318.96 291.55 175.68
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.20 28.73 35.30
Other Income 21.02 7.50 5.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.22 36.23 40.54
Interest 28.59 24.35 20.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.62 11.89 19.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.62 11.89 19.65
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.62 11.89 19.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.62 11.89 19.65
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.62 11.89 19.65
Equity Share Capital 110.45 110.45 110.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.60 1.08 1.78
Diluted EPS 0.60 1.08 1.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.60 1.08 1.78
Diluted EPS 0.60 1.08 1.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
