Jai Balaji Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,482.56 crore, down 0.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,482.56 crore in June 2023 down 0.81% from Rs. 1,494.73 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 170.43 crore in June 2023 up 681.2% from Rs. 21.82 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 213.00 crore in June 2023 up 219.34% from Rs. 66.70 crore in June 2022.

Jai Balaji Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 11.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.98 in June 2022.

Jai Balaji Ind shares closed at 222.30 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 312.81% returns over the last 6 months and 390.19% over the last 12 months.