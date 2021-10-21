JagsonpalPharma Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 59.49 crore, up 5.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.49 crore in September 2021 up 5.56% from Rs. 56.35 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.31 crore in September 2021 up 82.28% from Rs. 4.01 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.57 crore in September 2021 up 101.72% from Rs. 5.24 crore in September 2020.

JagsonpalPharma EPS has increased to Rs. 2.79 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.53 in September 2020.

JagsonpalPharma shares closed at 164.55 on October 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 77.41% returns over the last 6 months and 300.85% over the last 12 months.