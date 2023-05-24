JagsonpalPharma Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 55.45 crore, up 6.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.45 crore in March 2023 up 6.36% from Rs. 52.14 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.60 crore in March 2023 up 22310.8% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.00 crore in March 2023 up 779.12% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.

JagsonpalPharma EPS has increased to Rs. 2.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.

JagsonpalPharma shares closed at 352.90 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.26% returns over the last 6 months and 13.58% over the last 12 months.