English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share presents a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    JagsonpalPharma Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 55.45 crore, up 6.36% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:07 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 55.45 crore in March 2023 up 6.36% from Rs. 52.14 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.60 crore in March 2023 up 22310.8% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.00 crore in March 2023 up 779.12% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.

    JagsonpalPharma EPS has increased to Rs. 2.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.

    JagsonpalPharma shares closed at 352.90 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.26% returns over the last 6 months and 13.58% over the last 12 months.

    Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations55.4560.1452.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations55.4560.1452.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.326.121.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.8015.4612.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.621.259.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.2114.2014.07
    Depreciation0.480.330.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.3014.4713.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.968.30-0.02
    Other Income2.561.740.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.5210.040.26
    Interest0.200.180.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.329.870.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.329.870.20
    Tax1.722.080.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.607.780.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.607.780.03
    Equity Share Capital13.1013.1013.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.142.970.01
    Diluted EPS2.142.970.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.142.970.01
    Diluted EPS2.142.970.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals #JagsonpalPharma #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: May 24, 2023 10:44 am