English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    JagsonpalPharma Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 60.15 crore, down 0.73% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 01:59 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals are:Net Sales at Rs 60.15 crore in June 2023 down 0.73% from Rs. 60.60 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.48 crore in June 2023 up 1925.18% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.63 crore in June 2023 up 57.95% from Rs. 6.73 crore in June 2022.
    JagsonpalPharma EPS has increased to Rs. 2.85 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2022.JagsonpalPharma shares closed at 465.85 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.00% returns over the last 6 months and 28.99% over the last 12 months.
    Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations60.1555.4560.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations60.1555.4560.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.536.3211.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.5917.8012.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.17-1.621.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.7013.2114.88
    Depreciation0.390.480.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.5314.3013.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.244.966.22
    Other Income2.002.560.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.247.526.54
    Interest0.150.200.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.097.326.52
    Exceptional Items-----5.80
    P/L Before Tax10.097.320.72
    Tax2.611.720.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.485.600.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.485.600.37
    Equity Share Capital13.1013.1013.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.852.140.14
    Diluted EPS2.852.140.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.852.140.14
    Diluted EPS2.852.140.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals #JagsonpalPharma #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 01:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!