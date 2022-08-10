 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

JagsonpalPharma Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.60 crore, up 1% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 60.60 crore in June 2022 up 1% from Rs. 60.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022 down 94.61% from Rs. 6.85 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.73 crore in June 2022 down 33.3% from Rs. 10.09 crore in June 2021.

JagsonpalPharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.61 in June 2021.

JagsonpalPharma shares closed at 346.55 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 115.72% returns over the last 6 months and 90.94% over the last 12 months.

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 60.60 52.14 60.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 60.60 52.14 60.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.18 1.78 14.40
Purchase of Traded Goods 12.47 12.37 11.41
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.88 9.82 0.76
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.88 14.07 14.39
Depreciation 0.19 0.65 0.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.77 13.46 9.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.22 -0.02 8.99
Other Income 0.31 0.28 0.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.54 0.26 9.81
Interest 0.01 0.06 0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.52 0.20 9.71
Exceptional Items -5.80 -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.72 0.20 9.71
Tax 0.35 0.18 2.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.37 0.03 6.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.37 0.03 6.85
Equity Share Capital 13.10 13.10 13.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.14 0.01 2.61
Diluted EPS 0.14 0.01 2.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.14 0.01 2.61
Diluted EPS 0.14 0.01 2.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals #JagsonpalPharma #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Aug 10, 2022 12:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.