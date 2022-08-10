English
    JagsonpalPharma Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.60 crore, up 1% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 60.60 crore in June 2022 up 1% from Rs. 60.00 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022 down 94.61% from Rs. 6.85 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.73 crore in June 2022 down 33.3% from Rs. 10.09 crore in June 2021.

    JagsonpalPharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.61 in June 2021.

    JagsonpalPharma shares closed at 346.55 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 115.72% returns over the last 6 months and 90.94% over the last 12 months.

    Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations60.6052.1460.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations60.6052.1460.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.181.7814.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.4712.3711.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.889.820.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.8814.0714.39
    Depreciation0.190.650.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.7713.469.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.22-0.028.99
    Other Income0.310.280.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.540.269.81
    Interest0.010.060.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.520.209.71
    Exceptional Items-5.80----
    P/L Before Tax0.720.209.71
    Tax0.350.182.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.370.036.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.370.036.85
    Equity Share Capital13.1013.1013.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.012.61
    Diluted EPS0.140.012.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.012.61
    Diluted EPS0.140.012.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2022 12:22 pm
