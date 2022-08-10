JagsonpalPharma Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.60 crore, up 1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.60 crore in June 2022 up 1% from Rs. 60.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022 down 94.61% from Rs. 6.85 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.73 crore in June 2022 down 33.3% from Rs. 10.09 crore in June 2021.

JagsonpalPharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.61 in June 2021.

JagsonpalPharma shares closed at 346.55 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 115.72% returns over the last 6 months and 90.94% over the last 12 months.