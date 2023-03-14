English
    JagsonpalPharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.14 crore, up 10.4% Y-o-Y

    March 14, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals are:Net Sales at Rs 60.14 crore in December 2022 up 10.4% from Rs. 54.47 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.78 crore in December 2022 up 43.99% from Rs. 5.41 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.37 crore in December 2022 up 37.17% from Rs. 7.56 crore in December 2021.
    JagsonpalPharma EPS has increased to Rs. 2.97 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.06 in December 2021.JagsonpalPharma shares closed at 301.80 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.67% returns over the last 6 months and 22.29% over the last 12 months.
    Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations60.1460.5354.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations60.1460.5354.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.127.5915.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.4610.9613.36
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.252.39-7.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.2014.9815.13
    Depreciation0.330.200.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.4711.7012.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.3012.705.24
    Other Income1.741.121.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.0413.827.19
    Interest0.180.030.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.8713.797.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.8713.797.14
    Tax2.083.381.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.7810.415.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.7810.415.41
    Equity Share Capital13.1013.1013.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.973.972.06
    Diluted EPS2.973.972.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.973.972.06
    Diluted EPS2.973.972.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals #JagsonpalPharma #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Mar 14, 2023 11:22 am