JagsonpalPharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.14 crore, up 10.4% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 05:11 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 60.14 crore in December 2022 up 10.4% from Rs. 54.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.78 crore in December 2022 up 43.99% from Rs. 5.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.37 crore in December 2022 up 37.17% from Rs. 7.56 crore in December 2021.

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 60.14 60.53 54.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 60.14 60.53 54.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.12 7.59 15.68
Purchase of Traded Goods 15.46 10.96 13.36
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.25 2.39 -7.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.20 14.98 15.13
Depreciation 0.33 0.20 0.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.47 11.70 12.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.30 12.70 5.24
Other Income 1.74 1.12 1.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.04 13.82 7.19
Interest 0.18 0.03 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.87 13.79 7.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.87 13.79 7.14
Tax 2.08 3.38 1.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.78 10.41 5.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.78 10.41 5.41
Equity Share Capital 13.10 13.10 13.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.97 3.97 2.06
Diluted EPS 2.97 3.97 2.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.97 3.97 2.06
Diluted EPS 2.97 3.97 2.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited