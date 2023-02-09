JagsonpalPharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.14 crore, up 10.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.14 crore in December 2022 up 10.4% from Rs. 54.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.78 crore in December 2022 up 43.99% from Rs. 5.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.37 crore in December 2022 up 37.17% from Rs. 7.56 crore in December 2021.