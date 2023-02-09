English
    Earnings

    JagsonpalPharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.14 crore, up 10.4% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 60.14 crore in December 2022 up 10.4% from Rs. 54.47 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.78 crore in December 2022 up 43.99% from Rs. 5.41 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.37 crore in December 2022 up 37.17% from Rs. 7.56 crore in December 2021.

    Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations60.1460.5354.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations60.1460.5354.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.127.5915.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.4610.9613.36
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.252.39-7.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.2014.9815.13
    Depreciation0.330.200.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.4711.7012.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.3012.705.24
    Other Income1.741.121.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.0413.827.19
    Interest0.180.030.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.8713.797.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.8713.797.14
    Tax2.083.381.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.7810.415.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.7810.415.41
    Equity Share Capital13.1013.1013.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.973.972.06
    Diluted EPS2.973.972.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.973.972.06
    Diluted EPS2.973.972.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited