JagsonpalPharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.14 crore, up 10.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.14 crore in December 2022 up 10.4% from Rs. 54.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.78 crore in December 2022 up 43.99% from Rs. 5.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.37 crore in December 2022 up 37.17% from Rs. 7.56 crore in December 2021.

JagsonpalPharma EPS has increased to Rs. 2.97 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.06 in December 2021.

Read More

JagsonpalPharma shares closed at 329.20 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.01% returns over the last 6 months and 99.27% over the last 12 months.