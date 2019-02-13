JagsonpalPharma Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 41.89 crore, up 10.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.89 crore in December 2018 up 10.09% from Rs. 38.06 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2018 up 177.63% from Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2018 up 220.98% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2017.

JagsonpalPharma EPS has increased to Rs. 0.67 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.86 in December 2017.

JagsonpalPharma shares closed at 28.60 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given 4.95% returns over the last 6 months and -16.37% over the last 12 months.