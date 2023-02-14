Jagsonpal Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 133.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 133.4% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 103.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.