Jagsonpal Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 133.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 133.4% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 103.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

Jagsonpal Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2021.

Jagsonpal Fin shares closed at 6.87 on January 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.61% returns over the last 6 months and 23.12% over the last 12 months.