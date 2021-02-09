Jagsonpal Fin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 97.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 97.7% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 110.38% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 110% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

Jagsonpal Fin shares closed at 2.25 on February 04, 2021 (BSE)