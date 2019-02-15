Jagsonpal Fin Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, up 126.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in December 2018 up 126.46% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2018 up 139.99% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2018 up 147.06% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2017.

Jagsonpal Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.76 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.32 in December 2017.

Jagsonpal Fin shares closed at 9.99 on September 12, 2018 (BSE)