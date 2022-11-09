 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JagranPrakashan Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 391.65 crore, up 12.85% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jagran Prakashan are:

Net Sales at Rs 391.65 crore in September 2022 up 12.85% from Rs. 347.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.43 crore in September 2022 down 17.38% from Rs. 67.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.05 crore in September 2022 down 13.88% from Rs. 111.53 crore in September 2021.

JagranPrakashan EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.54 in September 2021.

JagranPrakashan shares closed at 67.65 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.37% returns over the last 6 months and 3.20% over the last 12 months.

Jagran Prakashan
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 391.65 393.66 347.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 391.65 393.66 347.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 130.83 132.26 96.75
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 0.00 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 74.82 72.58 74.06
Depreciation 12.63 13.24 14.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 103.90 115.99 77.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 69.47 59.60 83.35
Other Income 13.95 7.58 13.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 83.42 67.18 96.57
Interest 9.43 7.11 6.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 73.99 60.07 89.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 73.99 60.07 89.63
Tax 18.55 15.01 22.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 55.43 45.07 67.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 55.43 45.07 67.10
Equity Share Capital 52.73 52.73 52.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.10 1.71 2.54
Diluted EPS 2.10 1.71 2.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.10 1.71 2.54
Diluted EPS 2.10 1.71 2.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:08 pm
