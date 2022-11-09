JagranPrakashan Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 391.65 crore, up 12.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 391.65 crore in September 2022 up 12.85% from Rs. 347.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.43 crore in September 2022 down 17.38% from Rs. 67.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.05 crore in September 2022 down 13.88% from Rs. 111.53 crore in September 2021.

JagranPrakashan EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.54 in September 2021.

JagranPrakashan shares closed at 67.65 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.37% returns over the last 6 months and 3.20% over the last 12 months.