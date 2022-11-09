English
    JagranPrakashan Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 391.65 crore, up 12.85% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jagran Prakashan are:

    Net Sales at Rs 391.65 crore in September 2022 up 12.85% from Rs. 347.06 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.43 crore in September 2022 down 17.38% from Rs. 67.10 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.05 crore in September 2022 down 13.88% from Rs. 111.53 crore in September 2021.

    JagranPrakashan EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.54 in September 2021.

    JagranPrakashan shares closed at 67.65 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.37% returns over the last 6 months and 3.20% over the last 12 months.

    Jagran Prakashan
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations391.65393.66347.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations391.65393.66347.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials130.83132.2696.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.000.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost74.8272.5874.06
    Depreciation12.6313.2414.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses103.90115.9977.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.4759.6083.35
    Other Income13.957.5813.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.4267.1896.57
    Interest9.437.116.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax73.9960.0789.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax73.9960.0789.63
    Tax18.5515.0122.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities55.4345.0767.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period55.4345.0767.10
    Equity Share Capital52.7352.7352.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.101.712.54
    Diluted EPS2.101.712.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.101.712.54
    Diluted EPS2.101.712.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
