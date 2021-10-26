JagranPrakashan Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 347.06 crore, up 37.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 347.06 crore in September 2021 up 37.31% from Rs. 252.76 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.10 crore in September 2021 up 154.97% from Rs. 26.32 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.53 crore in September 2021 up 87.29% from Rs. 59.55 crore in September 2020.

JagranPrakashan EPS has increased to Rs. 2.54 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.94 in September 2020.

JagranPrakashan shares closed at 61.60 on October 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.57% returns over the last 6 months and 66.49% over the last 12 months.