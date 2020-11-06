JagranPrakashan Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 252.76 crore, down 41.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 252.76 crore in September 2020 down 41.64% from Rs. 433.10 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.32 crore in September 2020 down 72.75% from Rs. 96.58 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.55 crore in September 2020 down 24.84% from Rs. 79.23 crore in September 2019.

JagranPrakashan EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.94 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.25 in September 2019.

JagranPrakashan shares closed at 36.75 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -6.37% returns over the last 6 months and -33.78% over the last 12 months.