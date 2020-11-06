172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|jagranprakashan-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-252-76-crore-down-41-64-y-o-y-6075111.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 09:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JagranPrakashan Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 252.76 crore, down 41.64% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jagran Prakashan are:

Net Sales at Rs 252.76 crore in September 2020 down 41.64% from Rs. 433.10 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.32 crore in September 2020 down 72.75% from Rs. 96.58 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.55 crore in September 2020 down 24.84% from Rs. 79.23 crore in September 2019.

JagranPrakashan EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.94 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.25 in September 2019.

JagranPrakashan shares closed at 36.75 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -6.37% returns over the last 6 months and -33.78% over the last 12 months.

Jagran Prakashan
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations252.76174.46433.10
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations252.76174.46433.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials70.3859.13154.63
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.010.01
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost74.4278.9182.89
Depreciation17.1617.1320.66
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses56.4947.30125.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.30-28.0249.68
Other Income8.098.588.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.39-19.4458.57
Interest6.996.454.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.40-25.8954.16
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax35.40-25.8954.16
Tax9.08-6.61-42.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.32-19.2796.58
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.32-19.2796.58
Equity Share Capital56.2456.2459.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.94-0.693.25
Diluted EPS0.94-0.693.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.94-0.693.25
Diluted EPS0.94-0.693.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 6, 2020 09:00 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Jagran Prakashan #JagranPrakashan #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results

