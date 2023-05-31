JagranPrakashan Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 391.72 crore, up 6.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 391.72 crore in March 2023 up 6.92% from Rs. 366.38 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.17 crore in March 2023 up 29.43% from Rs. 60.40 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.67 crore in March 2023 up 20.45% from Rs. 96.86 crore in March 2022.

JagranPrakashan EPS has increased to Rs. 3.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.29 in March 2022.

JagranPrakashan shares closed at 69.05 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.02% returns over the last 6 months and 13.29% over the last 12 months.