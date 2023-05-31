JagranPrakashan Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 391.72 crore, up 6.92% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jagran Prakashan are:

    Net Sales at Rs 391.72 crore in March 2023 up 6.92% from Rs. 366.38 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.17 crore in March 2023 up 29.43% from Rs. 60.40 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.67 crore in March 2023 up 20.45% from Rs. 96.86 crore in March 2022.

    JagranPrakashan EPS has increased to Rs. 3.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.29 in March 2022.

    JagranPrakashan shares closed at 69.05 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.02% returns over the last 6 months and 13.29% over the last 12 months.

    Jagran Prakashan
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations391.72416.87366.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations391.72416.87366.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials129.66146.54110.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.030.01-0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost74.7875.6871.09
    Depreciation11.3311.8815.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses117.72123.22100.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.2159.5469.13
    Other Income47.1316.3712.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax105.3475.9181.22
    Interest7.908.836.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax97.4367.0774.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax97.4367.0774.51
    Tax19.2617.0614.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities78.1750.0160.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period78.1750.0160.40
    Equity Share Capital43.5352.7352.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.011.902.29
    Diluted EPS3.011.902.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.011.902.29
    Diluted EPS3.011.902.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 31, 2023 09:00 am