JagranPrakashan Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 366.38 crore, up 3.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 366.38 crore in March 2022 up 3.4% from Rs. 354.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.40 crore in March 2022 up 31.71% from Rs. 45.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.86 crore in March 2022 up 1.65% from Rs. 95.29 crore in March 2021.

JagranPrakashan EPS has increased to Rs. 2.29 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.63 in March 2021.

JagranPrakashan shares closed at 60.90 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)