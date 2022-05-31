 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JagranPrakashan Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 366.38 crore, up 3.4% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jagran Prakashan are:

Net Sales at Rs 366.38 crore in March 2022 up 3.4% from Rs. 354.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.40 crore in March 2022 up 31.71% from Rs. 45.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.86 crore in March 2022 up 1.65% from Rs. 95.29 crore in March 2021.

JagranPrakashan EPS has increased to Rs. 2.29 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.63 in March 2021.

JagranPrakashan shares closed at 60.90 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)

Jagran Prakashan
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 366.38 445.16 354.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 366.38 445.16 354.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 110.12 121.23 87.20
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.01 -0.01 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 71.09 72.85 70.25
Depreciation 15.64 14.86 17.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 100.41 100.80 108.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 69.13 135.42 70.83
Other Income 12.09 8.60 7.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 81.22 144.02 78.20
Interest 6.71 6.91 7.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 74.51 137.11 70.23
Exceptional Items -- 5.64 -5.95
P/L Before Tax 74.51 142.75 64.28
Tax 14.12 36.27 18.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 60.40 106.48 45.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 60.40 106.48 45.86
Equity Share Capital 52.73 52.73 55.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.29 4.03 1.63
Diluted EPS 2.29 4.03 1.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.29 4.03 1.63
Diluted EPS 2.29 4.03 1.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 12:52 pm
