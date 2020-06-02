JagranPrakashan Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 384.45 crore, down 20.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 384.45 crore in March 2020 down 20.9% from Rs. 486.03 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.01 crore in March 2020 down 48.06% from Rs. 53.94 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.03 crore in March 2020 down 40.37% from Rs. 110.74 crore in March 2019.

JagranPrakashan EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.98 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.82 in March 2019.

JagranPrakashan shares closed at 39.35 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -33.53% returns over the last 6 months and -65.48% over the last 12 months.