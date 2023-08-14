JagranPrakashan Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 385.56 crore, down 2.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 385.56 crore in June 2023 down 2.06% from Rs. 393.66 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.48 crore in June 2023 up 5.36% from Rs. 45.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.61 crore in June 2023 down 3.49% from Rs. 80.42 crore in June 2022.

JagranPrakashan EPS has increased to Rs. 2.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.71 in June 2022.

JagranPrakashan shares closed at 101.95 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 49.27% returns over the last 6 months and 46.16% over the last 12 months.