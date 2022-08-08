 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JagranPrakashan Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 393.66 crore, up 62.24% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jagran Prakashan are:

Net Sales at Rs 393.66 crore in June 2022 up 62.24% from Rs. 242.64 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.07 crore in June 2022 up 213.67% from Rs. 14.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.42 crore in June 2022 up 102.06% from Rs. 39.80 crore in June 2021.

JagranPrakashan EPS has increased to Rs. 1.71 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.54 in June 2021.

JagranPrakashan shares closed at 57.85 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.52% returns over the last 6 months and -14.49% over the last 12 months.

Jagran Prakashan
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 393.66 366.38 242.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 393.66 366.38 242.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 132.26 110.12 80.48
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 -0.01 0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 72.58 71.09 70.15
Depreciation 13.24 15.64 14.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 115.99 100.41 68.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.60 69.13 8.76
Other Income 7.58 12.09 16.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.18 81.22 25.09
Interest 7.11 6.71 7.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 60.07 74.51 18.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 60.07 74.51 18.03
Tax 15.01 14.12 3.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 45.07 60.40 14.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 45.07 60.40 14.37
Equity Share Capital 52.73 52.73 52.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.71 2.29 0.54
Diluted EPS 1.71 2.29 0.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.71 2.29 0.54
Diluted EPS 1.71 2.29 0.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
