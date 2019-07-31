JagranPrakashan Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 488.78 crore, down 2.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 488.78 crore in June 2019 down 2.3% from Rs. 500.26 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.45 crore in June 2019 down 21.61% from Rs. 75.84 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.69 crore in June 2019 down 14.52% from Rs. 135.34 crore in June 2018.

JagranPrakashan EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.01 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.44 in June 2018.

JagranPrakashan shares closed at 88.05 on July 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.93% returns over the last 6 months and -28.39% over the last 12 months.