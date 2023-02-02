JagranPrakashan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 416.87 crore, down 6.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 416.87 crore in December 2022 down 6.35% from Rs. 445.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.01 crore in December 2022 down 53.03% from Rs. 106.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.79 crore in December 2022 down 44.74% from Rs. 158.88 crore in December 2021.