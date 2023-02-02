 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

JagranPrakashan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 416.87 crore, down 6.35% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jagran Prakashan are:

Net Sales at Rs 416.87 crore in December 2022 down 6.35% from Rs. 445.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.01 crore in December 2022 down 53.03% from Rs. 106.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.79 crore in December 2022 down 44.74% from Rs. 158.88 crore in December 2021.

Jagran Prakashan
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 416.87 391.65 445.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 416.87 391.65 445.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 146.54 130.83 121.23
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 0.00 -0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 75.68 74.82 72.85
Depreciation 11.88 12.63 14.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 123.22 103.90 100.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.54 69.47 135.42
Other Income 16.37 13.95 8.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 75.91 83.42 144.02
Interest 8.83 9.43 6.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 67.07 73.99 137.11
Exceptional Items -- -- 5.64
P/L Before Tax 67.07 73.99 142.75
Tax 17.06 18.55 36.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 50.01 55.43 106.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 50.01 55.43 106.48
Equity Share Capital 52.73 52.73 52.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.90 2.10 4.03
Diluted EPS 1.90 2.10 4.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.90 2.10 4.03
Diluted EPS 1.90 2.10 4.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited