    JagranPrakashan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 416.87 crore, down 6.35% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jagran Prakashan are:

    Net Sales at Rs 416.87 crore in December 2022 down 6.35% from Rs. 445.16 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.01 crore in December 2022 down 53.03% from Rs. 106.48 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.79 crore in December 2022 down 44.74% from Rs. 158.88 crore in December 2021.

    Jagran Prakashan
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations416.87391.65445.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations416.87391.65445.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials146.54130.83121.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.010.00-0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost75.6874.8272.85
    Depreciation11.8812.6314.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses123.22103.90100.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.5469.47135.42
    Other Income16.3713.958.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax75.9183.42144.02
    Interest8.839.436.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax67.0773.99137.11
    Exceptional Items----5.64
    P/L Before Tax67.0773.99142.75
    Tax17.0618.5536.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities50.0155.43106.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period50.0155.43106.48
    Equity Share Capital52.7352.7352.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.902.104.03
    Diluted EPS1.902.104.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.902.104.03
    Diluted EPS1.902.104.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
