JagranPrakashan Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 351.80 crore, down 24.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 351.80 crore in December 2020 down 24.49% from Rs. 465.91 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.64 crore in December 2020 up 5.62% from Rs. 78.24 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.19 crore in December 2020 up 5.78% from Rs. 131.59 crore in December 2019.

JagranPrakashan EPS has increased to Rs. 2.94 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.64 in December 2019.

JagranPrakashan shares closed at 43.10 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.57% returns over the last 6 months and -37.67% over the last 12 months.