JagranPrakashan Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 465.91 crore, down 7.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 465.91 crore in December 2019 down 7.16% from Rs. 501.87 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.24 crore in December 2019 up 39.03% from Rs. 56.28 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.59 crore in December 2019 up 17.09% from Rs. 112.38 crore in December 2018.

JagranPrakashan EPS has increased to Rs. 2.64 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.90 in December 2018.

JagranPrakashan shares closed at 69.90 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -20.61% returns over the last 6 months and -31.67% over the last 12 months.