JagranPrakashan Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 454.16 crore, up 12.83% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:36 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jagran Prakashan are:

Net Sales at Rs 454.16 crore in September 2022 up 12.83% from Rs. 402.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.58 crore in September 2022 down 16.59% from Rs. 61.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.78 crore in September 2022 down 12.06% from Rs. 119.15 crore in September 2021.

JagranPrakashan EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.96 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.35 in September 2021.

JagranPrakashan shares closed at 73.15 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.02% returns over the last 6 months and 11.59% over the last 12 months.

Jagran Prakashan
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 454.16 454.47 402.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 454.16 454.47 402.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 133.67 135.33 99.01
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 0.00 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 97.19 94.73 93.56
Depreciation 27.10 27.60 29.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 137.30 147.26 108.59
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 58.90 49.55 71.81
Other Income 18.78 12.56 17.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 77.68 62.11 89.59
Interest 10.28 7.93 7.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 67.40 54.18 81.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 67.40 54.18 81.65
Tax 16.92 13.85 20.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 50.48 40.33 60.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 50.48 40.33 60.92
Minority Interest 0.96 0.98 0.94
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.14 0.17 -0.03
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 51.58 41.48 61.83
Equity Share Capital 52.73 52.73 52.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.96 1.57 2.35
Diluted EPS 1.96 1.57 2.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.96 1.57 2.35
Diluted EPS 1.96 1.57 2.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:30 pm
