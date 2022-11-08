JagranPrakashan Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 454.16 crore, up 12.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 454.16 crore in September 2022 up 12.83% from Rs. 402.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.58 crore in September 2022 down 16.59% from Rs. 61.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.78 crore in September 2022 down 12.06% from Rs. 119.15 crore in September 2021.

JagranPrakashan EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.96 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.35 in September 2021.

JagranPrakashan shares closed at 73.15 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.02% returns over the last 6 months and 11.59% over the last 12 months.