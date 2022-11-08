JagranPrakashan Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 454.16 crore, up 12.83% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jagran Prakashan are:

    Net Sales at Rs 454.16 crore in September 2022 up 12.83% from Rs. 402.53 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.58 crore in September 2022 down 16.59% from Rs. 61.83 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.78 crore in September 2022 down 12.06% from Rs. 119.15 crore in September 2021.

    JagranPrakashan EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.96 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.35 in September 2021.

    JagranPrakashan shares closed at 73.15 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.02% returns over the last 6 months and 11.59% over the last 12 months.

    Jagran Prakashan
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations454.16454.47402.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations454.16454.47402.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials133.67135.3399.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.000.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost97.1994.7393.56
    Depreciation27.1027.6029.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses137.30147.26108.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.9049.5571.81
    Other Income18.7812.5617.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax77.6862.1189.59
    Interest10.287.937.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax67.4054.1881.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax67.4054.1881.65
    Tax16.9213.8520.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities50.4840.3360.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period50.4840.3360.92
    Minority Interest0.960.980.94
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.140.17-0.03
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates51.5841.4861.83
    Equity Share Capital52.7352.7352.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.961.572.35
    Diluted EPS1.961.572.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.961.572.35
    Diluted EPS1.961.572.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

