JagranPrakashan Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 402.53 crore, up 39.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 402.53 crore in September 2021 up 39.23% from Rs. 289.11 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.83 crore in September 2021 up 379.01% from Rs. 12.91 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.15 crore in September 2021 up 121.18% from Rs. 53.87 crore in September 2020.

JagranPrakashan EPS has increased to Rs. 2.35 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.46 in September 2020.

JagranPrakashan shares closed at 61.60 on October 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.57% returns over the last 6 months and 66.49% over the last 12 months.