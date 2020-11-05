JagranPrakashan Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 289.11 crore, down 43.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 289.11 crore in September 2020 down 43.81% from Rs. 514.50 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.91 crore in September 2020 down 89.41% from Rs. 121.95 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.87 crore in September 2020 down 48.24% from Rs. 104.07 crore in September 2019.

JagranPrakashan EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.46 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.12 in September 2019.

JagranPrakashan shares closed at 36.70 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given -8.25% returns over the last 6 months and -35.10% over the last 12 months.