JagranPrakashan Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 459.38 crore, up 8.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 459.38 crore in March 2023 up 8.2% from Rs. 424.59 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.28 crore in March 2023 down 57.13% from Rs. 54.30 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.67 crore in March 2023 down 38.98% from Rs. 101.06 crore in March 2022.

JagranPrakashan EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.94 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.06 in March 2022.

JagranPrakashan shares closed at 69.05 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.02% returns over the last 6 months and 13.29% over the last 12 months.