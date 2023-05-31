English
    JagranPrakashan Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 459.38 crore, up 8.2% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jagran Prakashan are:

    Net Sales at Rs 459.38 crore in March 2023 up 8.2% from Rs. 424.59 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.28 crore in March 2023 down 57.13% from Rs. 54.30 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.67 crore in March 2023 down 38.98% from Rs. 101.06 crore in March 2022.

    JagranPrakashan EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.94 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.06 in March 2022.

    JagranPrakashan shares closed at 69.05 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.02% returns over the last 6 months and 13.29% over the last 12 months.

    Jagran Prakashan
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations459.38488.16424.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations459.38488.16424.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials132.96149.87113.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.030.01-0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost97.4499.1593.06
    Depreciation25.7126.3430.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses220.15157.15133.79
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-16.9155.6454.36
    Other Income52.8721.6916.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.9677.3370.88
    Interest10.639.757.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.3367.5763.23
    Exceptional Items--38.68--
    P/L Before Tax25.33106.2663.23
    Tax1.9323.7010.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.4082.5552.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.4082.5552.40
    Minority Interest---0.081.57
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.13-0.160.33
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates23.2882.3254.30
    Equity Share Capital43.5352.7352.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.943.122.06
    Diluted EPS0.943.122.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.943.122.06
    Diluted EPS0.943.122.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
